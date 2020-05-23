Business Beat: Dakota Gypsum Supply in Bismarck

In this week’s business beat we head out to get some fresh air. Spring is that time of year when a lot of people will be out in their yards gardening, and you could be treating that garden with a new local product.

Gypsum, is known as the forgotten soil amendment. It can be used to increase plant nutrition, improve soil structure, and filtrate pond water. Towards the end of last year Bismarck resident Austin Bitz started recycling drywall to make these gypsum products.

“Well you know I have a background in drywall an it just kind of occurred one day you know why are we wasting all this? There’s got to be a use for it. And you know as you can see, that going into a land fill that might be a problem. So we decided to do research and we found that people actually recycle it for the gypsum and there’s many uses for it as well,” said Bitz.

Some of the inspiration came from Bitz’s late Grandfather Ralph, who is now the cartoon gardener featured on some of the products.

