Business Beat: Dakota Gypsum Supply in Bismarck

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s business beat we head out to get some fresh air. Spring is that time of year when a lot of people will be out in their yards gardening, and you could be treating that garden with a new local product.

Gypsum, is known as the forgotten soil amendment. It can be used to increase plant nutrition, improve soil structure, and filtrate pond water. Towards the end of last year Bismarck resident Austin Bitz started recycling drywall to make these gypsum products.

“Well you know I have a background in drywall an it just kind of occurred one day you know why are we wasting all this? There’s got to be a use for it. And you know as you can see, that going into a land fill that might be a problem. So we decided to do research and we found that people actually recycle it for the gypsum and there’s many uses for it as well,” said Bitz.

Some of the inspiration came from Bitz’s late Grandfather Ralph, who is now the cartoon gardener featured on some of the products.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on this locally made product click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"

FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT"

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge