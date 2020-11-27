Business Beat: Jimmy V’s

Jimmy V’s is on its way to downtown Bismarck.

Named after Co-Owner’s Steven Nardello’s grandfather, the new bar and restaurant will go into the former Starving Rooster location. Nardello, who is originally from New Jersey, says he’s looking to bring a taste of the East coast here, to North Dakota. With his restaurant experience paired with co-owners Derek Thomas and John Lengowski’s bar experience, they hope to create a unique venue for the Bis-Man area.

“To be honest I wanted to do something new and exciting and fun and bring people something different and unique and some other dining options and other drinking options. Something just for people to do. The other thing too is I wanted to get these guys on board to give them an opportunity to do something on their own as well and to be kind of part of the entrepreneur you know business owner kind of venture,” said Steven Nardello, Co-Owner.

Barring any set backs, Jimmy V’s is looking to open at the end of December.