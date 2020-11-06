Business Beat: Lucky Dog Grooming

by: Lane Henkins

Owners Todd and Karol Wandler have dabbled in multiple professions through the years and now they want to take a swing at Dog Grooming. But they won’t be the ones doing the styling. The pampered pups you see on the screen were taken care of by a good friend of theirs with much more experience.

“We have Sandy who is our groomer over here at Lucky Dog Grooming and she has 20 plus years of experience in the business. She’s very talented in what she does, I mean her work is beautiful. She does Schnauzers and poodles and any kind of dog out there she has groomed and taken care of whether its just bathing and nails or if they need a whole clip and a design clip,” said Owner Karol Wandler.

Lucky Dog is now scheduling appointments and you can find their information below.

Phone: 701-751-7877

Located at 3319 Hamilton Street Unit O Bsimarck, ND.

