Business Beat: Moe’s Smoke Shop set to open in Bismarck Nov. 1

A new business to buy smoke products, Moe’s Smoke Shop, is opening in Bismarck in the next few weeks.

The owner, Moe Wazwaz says it all started in Minnesota, where he currently has three smoke shops. He said he moved to Bismarck to open a fourth after seeing there weren’t many options around town.

Moe’s Smoke Shop is hiring full-time and part-time positions, and will officially be open Nov. 1.

“I have the best quality of products I carry, which is cigars, roll-your-own CBD products, vapes, e-cigarettes, a whole line of different brands, glass pipes, tobacco. We carry the best prices in town,” Wazwaz said.

If you are interested in working there, the owner says he can be contacted by email at moesmokeshop25@gmail.com.