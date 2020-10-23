Business Beat: Moe’s Smoke Shop set to open in Bismarck Nov. 1

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new business to buy smoke products, Moe’s Smoke Shop, is opening in Bismarck in the next few weeks.

The owner, Moe Wazwaz says it all started in Minnesota, where he currently has three smoke shops. He said he moved to Bismarck to open a fourth after seeing there weren’t many options around town.

Moe’s Smoke Shop is hiring full-time and part-time positions, and will officially be open Nov. 1.

“I have the best quality of products I carry, which is cigars, roll-your-own CBD products, vapes, e-cigarettes, a whole line of different brands, glass pipes, tobacco. We carry the best prices in town,” Wazwaz said.

If you are interested in working there, the owner says he can be contacted by email at moesmokeshop25@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss