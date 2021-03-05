Business Beat: Noodlezip in Bismarck to open new dining area this spring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noodlezip in Bismarck may look a little different the next time you stop in.

They are currently making plans to open a dining room.

The restaurant is known for its interactive dining, and being a place you can meet new people over good food.

Unfortunately, they had to limit their business once the pandemic hit.

Owner Marty Lee says they’re adding on in order to make seating adjustments.

“The restaurant, we can’t do dine-in yet because the space is very, very close. So, we’ve decided to rent next door. May be able to fit more dining and tables, so we can have some more spacing in between tables so customers can feel more safe and reliable when they come into Noodlezip,” said Lee.

Lee tells us he plans to do most of the remodeling himself and hopes they will be ready for business by the beginning of May.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

VFW Dinner

Alzheimer's & Minorities

Hwy 1806

Roller Skating Returns

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/5

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 5

NDC MAR 5

DOUBLE FATAL ANAMOOSE

FNF Pt 1

FNF Pt. 2

Friends for Life

Well Water

Legislature Discipline

SYSK Shelly Peterson

Thursday, March 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Reintegration Plan

Excess Deaths

Breakthrough COVID Cases

Potholes: What causes them?

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News