Noodlezip in Bismarck may look a little different the next time you stop in.

They are currently making plans to open a dining room.

The restaurant is known for its interactive dining, and being a place you can meet new people over good food.

Unfortunately, they had to limit their business once the pandemic hit.

Owner Marty Lee says they’re adding on in order to make seating adjustments.

“The restaurant, we can’t do dine-in yet because the space is very, very close. So, we’ve decided to rent next door. May be able to fit more dining and tables, so we can have some more spacing in between tables so customers can feel more safe and reliable when they come into Noodlezip,” said Lee.

Lee tells us he plans to do most of the remodeling himself and hopes they will be ready for business by the beginning of May.