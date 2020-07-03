Business Beat: ScratchWerkes Auto Detailing in Minot

ScratchWerkes Auto Detailing in Minot specializes in giving your car a shine.

But cars aren’t the only things they detail– boats, motorcycles and farm equipment are all options as well. The owner says your car is an investment, and he is there to help you protect it.

“You’re spending a lot of money. You need to protect that, so you get your money back in the long run. Plus everyone likes a shiny car,” said Ian Korgel, Owner.

Korgel has been in business for about three years now. ScratchWerkes is located on 27th Street SE in Unit C.

