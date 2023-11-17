BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, if you need something to sip on that’s quick and delicious, look no further than Bismarck.

A new shop is now open, which promises to help you drink up life.

Sips has officially opened.

If you shop at Family Fare on Turnpike Avenue, you may have seen a little pink building in the parking lot.

The pink building is a drive-up kiosk featuring sodas, plant-based energy options, and hydration drinks.

The menu consists of premade recipes, but you can also build your own tasty beverage.

If you don’t know what to order, the staff has you covered.

“I would recommend a Dr. McDreamy. It has coke, cherries, vanilla, and cream in there. It’s one of our super popular drinks, and I think it’s super good,” said Olivia Johnston, Sips employee.

Sips is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Sundays from Noon to 4 PM, and you’ll find them in the Family Fare parking lot on Turnpike Avenue.

