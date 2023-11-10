MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a local favorite is expanding.

TJ’s Appliance opened its second location, in Minot, which will serve as their main showroom.

They offer dishwashers, dryers, and washers, as well as accessories and parts.

Owner Troy Jensen says that customer satisfaction is number one and everything they sell, they install.

He says he’s worked with appliances his entire career and that they are a locally-owned, family-operated appliance store.

“There is no 800 number to call corporate offices. There are no customer service lines. If you have an issue, you will end up talking to one of us directly,” said Troy and Jessica Jensen, owners of TJ’s Appliance.

Jensen says they’re already getting more foot traffic than at their first location.

If you want to check them out for yourself, they’re located off 31st Ave, Southwest in Minot.