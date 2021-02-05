Business Beat: Well-known Mandan restaurant now turning into a wedding venue

You know what they say…sooner or later, everything old is new again.

A well-known restaurant in Mandan is now turning into a wedding venue. What was once Roby’s Supper Club for almost 30 years will soon be Venue Twenty5.

The new owners, who also run Sixteen03 Main Events, say a major transformation is currently underway.

“It will be very bright, very open. We’ll be able to host large groups inside for not only weddings. We have a lot of acreage with mature trees. Some large out-buildings, some large decks and then we intend on adding to all of that as well with lots of built-ins and lighting outside,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman says they plan to open Venue Twenty5 very soon, and they’re already taking bookings for the spring and summer season.

