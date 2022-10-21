MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local organization is making updates to its facilities to better fit its members.

2nd Story is a social and educational club for adults with disabilities that provides activities and programs for those in the Minot area.

Post-pandemic, 2nd Story has implemented more technology so that they can connect with their members when they are not able to show up in person.

2nd Story will continue to make updates to give its members an experience they will never forget.

“Whether it’s just word of mouth, it’s really awesome to see the community want to support, not only us and our fundraiser but our members in turn,” said 2nd Story Assistant Director, Katrina Berg.

2nd Story will host a fundraiser called cash calendar starting November 1, where you can win money anywhere from $70 to $300.

Funds will go to putting in new lights and updating their computer lab.

To find out more information on how to participate in the cash calendar, visit the 2nd Story website.