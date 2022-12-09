DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to get your creative juices flowing, and do a little decorating at the same time, there is a new place that’s open in Dickinson.

Roses in the Rain is a Do-It-Yourself Studio focusing on arts and crafts and 3D signs.

The shop offers a whole host of things, like Paint the Plank, paint and sip classes, custom wood signs, and Home Studio Boxes.

They also offer spaces for birthday parties for people of all ages. And this Christmas, you can even create a beautiful work of art for your own Christmas Tree.

Betty Fred, the owner of Roses in the Rain, said “I make custom ornaments, and they come in all designs. There is a North Dakota one. We also have ornaments for more personal messages, like a woman’s mother’s recipe handwriting. We also do family pet and family member ornaments too.”

Roses in the Rain can be found on 656 Villard Street, right by Dickinson State.

You can schedule craft space and birthday parties online or by appointment.

For more information, check out their website here.