BB: 2nd State Farm location

In today’s business beat–an insurance agency is branching out.

State Farm agent Jessica Aardahl is the youngest agent in Minot.

As of this past Monday, the only agent with 2 locations. She says the new location will allow them to better serve their customers.

“We are going to have the ability to allow customers to stop at either location to make a payment, turn in a claim, change out a vehicle.

Anything that they need help with…they can call or stop by either location. I have 6 licensed team members that work for me,” says Jessica Aardahl, State Farm Agent.

The new location is located at 1809 S Broadway in Suite P.