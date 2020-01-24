Business Beat: Cookies For You

Whether you like sugar, chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies, we have a place in Minot to cure your sweet tooth.

Cookies For You has been in Minot for over 20 years and now has a new owner. Casey Klein took over the business in April last year.

She said she didn’t make a public announcement until now to show people that things are still the same.

“You can come and expect the same exact cookies that have been here for 27 years. We’re not going to change it. We’re not going to take that away. Same with the bars, same with sandwiches. I really haven’t changed much and I don’t plan too,” said Klein.

Klein said demand for business has been so high, they are branching out in other areas — but only for a day. They will deliver cookies in the Bismarck area on Valentine’s Day…so you might want to get your orders in now.