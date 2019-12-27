BB: Licensed Private Investigation Agency

Police have a residential street cordoned off as detectives investigate the deaths of four people found Christmas Day inside a home in Rio Rancho, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. All of the victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police did not identify the victims or say whether a suspect or suspects have been identified. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

A new investigations agency wants to do their part to help solve crime in Minot.

Abbey Investigations is a full time, licensed, private agency determined to help and serve those who need assistance with criminal defense investigations as well as safety investigations.

Privacy of course is their number one goal, but they do not shy away from the support of our men and women in blue.

“Every case is different. Sometimes it’s just talking to people. Sometimes it’s just rereading documents and sometimes it’s a mix of all things, but for the most part, it’s simply just providing another resource to defendants.” says Carrie Abbey, Licensed Private Investigator.