Business Beat: Muus Lumber & Hardware

A hardware store that has been around for years now has new owners.

Since 1904, Muus Lumber & Hardware has been supplying Minot and surrounding areas with all their building needs. Over 20 years ago, plans were made to eventually sell the business to Pat Bailey, a long-time employee.

As of the first of the year, Pat and his wife, Wendy, took over as owners of the business. Pat said customers can expect the same kind of service they have been giving for over a century.

“Everyone keeps asking, ‘What are you going to change?’ I’m not going to event Muus Lumber by any means, because we’ve made a name for ourselves in town here. We kept the staff. Great staff. Me and my wife wouldn’t be doing this without the staff we have,” said Pat.

He said you may see a slight difference inside the store. They plan to remodel the sales floor to better showcase all the products and services they offer.