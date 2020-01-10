BB: New beauty supply store, coffee shop, liquor store

In this week’s business beat, we are highlighting a new beauty supply store, a coffee shop and a new liquor store.

Whether you need a new wig, skin care products or hair braiding services, Total Beauty Supply in Minot has it all.

“I have three daughters and it was picture day and I wanted to have my baby looking really nice for picture day and I could not find the hair extensions or accessories to go with it. That was a bit disappointing and at one point I was going back and forth to Illinois trying to gather products and then when I would run out it would be a problem,” said owner Candice Sutton.

The store is located in Dakota Square Mall has products for men and women. Sutton said her store has items for African Americans as well as others. Since opening in 2019, she said the business has been amazing.

Also in Minot, a new place to get a hot or cold cup of joe. Badlands Brew Coffee House shop was originally opened in Stanley by 18-year-old Chase Huelle. Two years later he got the opportunity to open a coffee shop in Minot.

Located in the old Classic Rock building, Huelle said he is excited to be able to offer some of the same great products as well as new ones to the area.

Over in Garrison, a local grocery store is getting an addition. Krause’s SuperValu will soon be offering alcohol in their new stand-alone liquor store.

The manager of the store said he thinks the city of Garrison needs a place where people can get alcohol if they choose to.

“Garrison is only 3 miles away from Lake Sakakawea and with the summer traffic, I have been asked a hundred times, probably a thousand times in the 13 years I’ve been here, ‘You have a liquor store? Where is the nearest liquor store?” said manager Shannon Staehr.

Staehr said they hope to open in the summer, right in time for people enjoying themselves on the water.

