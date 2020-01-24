Business Beat: New pet groomer in Velva

In today’s business beat, your pets will have a new place to get pampered.

Pawsitively Furbulous Dog Grooming is getting ready to set up shop in Velva. After having a mobile service, the owner decided to hunker down to better serve her customers.

We spoke with her to see what her new customers can expect.

“They will be able to drop their dogs in, drop them off in the morning, pick them up after work. I am going to offer nail trims, baths, whole grooming, within our community instead of traveling all the way to Minot, and have a dog ready in a reasonable time,” said owner Michelle Klatt.

She said she hopes to be up and running within the next few weeks.

Pawsitively Furbulous will be located on Main Street in Velva, across from the post office.