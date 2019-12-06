BB: Sports on Tap goes to next level

One local night spot Minot is taking things up higher.

Sports on Tap will soon be known as Sports on Top.

The bar has been around the Magic City for some time now and is looking to offer something new. It will now feature the ground floor bar, as well as a rooftop bar.

“I’m really excited for people to come up here and just kind of look around and be able to feel proud about Minot. To be able to feel proud about the city that they live in because it makes me feel that way,” says Tony Mueller.

He says they are planning to be open by April for customers to enjoy.