Business Beat: 4R Home Thrift Store

In today’s business beat, there is a new thrift store in Minot.



4-R Home Thrift had their grand opening today. Furniture, clothes, and even outdoor equipment, the thrift store has a little bit of everything.



The owner, who recently retired from the Air Force says the community has given so much to his family, and now he wants to give back.

“We donate one dollar per purchase to a choice of the customer. Right now we have two charities right now, Hairball Haven and Girl Scouts and we will expand as people suggest more.” says Gregory Rousey, the owner.



Rousey also says they will give military and college customers discounts on merchandise.