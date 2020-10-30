Business Beat: A Christmas store is already bringing the holiday spirit to Bismarck

The Christmas Spirit can already be felt in Bismarck with the opening of a store in the Kirkwood Mall.

Taylor’s Nursery is an entire store filled with everything you need for your own winter wonderland.

For the third year in a row, the store opened its doors for the season and has a variety of lights, ornaments, and other decorations.

The store is also known for their ready to take home Christmas trees.

“You can come in and ask them for advice on how to decorate. And they will go through the entire process with you and put a Christmas tree together for you fully,” shared Mikalah Auer, the Marketing Director for Kirkwood Mall

The owner’s of Taylor’s Nursey are actually from Taylor, hence the name.

They told us they’ve been packing the store with decorations since September in order to be ready for the season.