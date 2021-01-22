Business Beat: A Dickinson restaurant that started as a food truck now has a permanent location

One Dickinson spot that began originally serving food out of a food truck has now moved into a permanent location.

Food Riot opened last year at the very beginning of the pandemic, and people just couldn’t get enough — so much so that the owners decided to open a permanent location in the city’s old hospital cafeteria.

They told us they make everything fresh to order: pastas, Italian sodas and their famous cannoli’s.

Before opening the restaurant, owner Jill Rosenow was cooking nonstop for the food truck out of the lower level of their home, which she turned into a commercial kitchen.

“I’m not somewhere else in the commercial kitchen cooking, I’m here so I can talk to the customers. I can be with our employees and we can work together. And I can see the food going out and know it’s high quality and it’s exactly what I want to be serving. And it’s just been great,” said Rosenow.

The Italian spot is the talk around town, especially their homemade alfredo sauce.