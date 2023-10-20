MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Getting in a car accident is never fun and is always stressful, but now, Abra, a new Auto Body Shop in Minot, is making the pain of repairing your car a little easier.

Abra stands for Auto Body Repair of America. It’s a franchised collision repair shop that specializes in late-model vehicles.

But they do it all: painting, weather damage fixing, and any big or small collision repair.

The two brothers who own the repair shop also have locations in Bismarck and Mandan. They say people from Minot bring their cars to those locations often, proving the need for another location.

“We care about your cars. We want to return it back in excellent condition,” explained the Co-Owner of Abra, Jeremy Buller. “Come down, see our crew. We have a real family-oriented crew. You’ll feel it from the time you walk in the door. It’ll be a great experience. And we will keep you updated throughout the repair process.”

They say they will also return your car fully detailed. Abra is now located in the old Indigo Signs building in Southwest Minot.