THE BIG ONE Art and Craft Fair is at the State Fairgrounds in Minot for its 31st annual Spring Show this weekend.

Vendors are selling things like homemade foods, clothing, blankets, pottery and more.

“To be able to have people that make what they’re selling come together for us customers to come and purchase from them, versus buying something from the big box stores,” said Lisa Frank, the show owner and promoter. “I think it’s fabulous to support all of the small businesses here.”

Frank says many of the vendors depend on shows like this one because it’s how they make their living.

One of those vendors says started sewing over 20 years ago and that he loves meeting people and making connections.

“Just like to see everybody out here shopping and supporting all the vendors,” said James Hill, a vendor. “Because we do put a lot of work into it and a lot of time. And it’s very enjoyable and it’s nice to see such a nice crowd.”

Admission is $5.

The Spring Show lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THE BIG ONE Art and Craft Fair will have three other shows this year.

34th Annual Fargo Fall Show:

Oct. 21-22, 2022

47th Annual Minot Christmas Show:

Nov. 4-5, 2022

13th Annual Bismarck Christmas Show:

Nov. 18-19, 2022

