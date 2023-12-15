WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, there’s a new Asian restaurant in Williston.

It’s called Karinderya and the chefs are serving up traditional Filipino dishes.

Chicken adobo is their popular dish, and they also have beef and broccoli meals too.

Owner Ernesto Maximo tells KX News why they wanted to open up shop.

“For me, honestly speaking, my main reason was because I was just craving for our food. There is no Filipino restaurant around and I think the closest one is the next state, which is Minnesota,” said Ernesto Maximo, the chef and owner of Karinderya.

Maximo says they also cook up Japanese and Korean dishes.

You can find them along Main and Broadway in Williston. They’re open every day, except Mondays.