DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Back in Balance Wellness Center is open in Dickinson.

It’s co-owned by chiropractor Eric Seiler. He says although they’ve only been in business since April, there’s no shortage of patients.

In fact, Seiler says they’ve had a flood of patients come into their office looking for ways to relieve their pain.

He says the goal of the business is to make it an all-in-one health wellness center.

“We are not just one stop, in and out pop your back see you later,” said Seiler. “We are going to give you the therapy. We got massage therapists access right next door, we got physical therapy right in the back of our office. We got options here”

Back in Balance Wellness is located on the I-94 Business Loop East in Dickinson