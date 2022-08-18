Becky Bjerklie opened BB’s Bath Bakery in Bismarck earlier this year, where she sells handmade bath bombs, chapstick and lotions.

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a ribbon cutting was held for a downtown business and the shop is baking up all kinds of sweet-smelling goods.

But you don’t eat them. Instead, you throw them in the tub.

This spring, Becky Bjerklie, and her family opened BB’s Bath Bakery, where they sell handmade bath bombs, lotions, and chapstick that look good enough to eat.

Bjerklie says the new store along 4th and Broadway in Bismarck was a leap of faith after years of providing child care and after they lost a son to an illness three years ago.

“Our motto is ‘making life better one bubble at a time.’ And that’s it,” Bjerklie said. “It’s kind of like, let’s just help each other relax a little bit and rejuvenate.”

Bjerklie now raises money from sales of the bath bombs for a scholarship in her son Brandon’s name.

BB’s Bath Bakery is open every day except Sunday.