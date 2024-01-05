BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular dog boarding location has officially expanded in the new year.

Bed and Biscuit Ranch just announced the opening of Bed and Biscuit 2. The new location, just off Centennial Avenue in South Bismarck, opened its doors right on New Year’s Day.

It is in the former Lunn Kennel Club building.

Bed and Biscuit 2 currently offers grooming and boarding, but the business hopes to expand even more in the future.

Lila Teunissen, co-owner of Bed and Biscuit 2, told KX News, “At Bed and Biscuit 2, we are just doing boarding and daycare. Obviously, it’s located in town, so it’s much more convenient. We do plan on expanding and having some grooming, an underwater treadmill, and retail down here as well.”

She says all of the dogs boarded at both locations go outside on the grass six times a day.

They put together group plays, frozen kong toys, and give home baths at an additional cost.

