Big Dog Distillery is the newest distillery in Bismarck, serving things up with an island-themed twist.

The distillery offers international award-winning rum and moonshine from Heart River Spirits, all of which are distilled here in North Dakota.

The owner says all liquors are made with care and attention to detail and with no artificial ingredients.

Big Dog Distillery features a tiki-themed tasting room as well.

“I think a business like this is super important for not just Bismarck being as that this is a destination, a reason to come to Bismarck, for a small town or even across the United States. We want you to feel like it’s escapism, is really what tiki/all of our products are; they’re escapism. When it’s cold, it’s a way to get away for an hour, hour and a half,” said owner/distiller Scott Beierle.

Big Dog Distillery is open every day except Sundays.