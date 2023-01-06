BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Panda Express, the much-anticipated restaurant is now serving hungry diners. And the new eatery is already being overrun with hungry people.

In the kind of news that could only be rivaled by a wedding or the possible birth of a child, the new Panda Express restaurant opened a handful of days ago in north Bismarck. Already being overwhelmed, peppered with hungry diners lining up, trying to keep the shoving and obscenities to a minimum, as they wait patiently for their fair share.

“My daughter Jordan asked me to go to lunch with her, so I thought, why not?” Rob Werner said.

With a bottleneck of traffic, the drive-thru line was backed up to Highway 83, hungry diners slowly making their way to the new eatery on the north end of Bismarck.

“I saw it out to that street over there and I was mind blown,” Bismarck High Schooler Brock Neumann said.

“I was like, should we go somewhere else guys?” Bismarck High Schooler Kastin Burtness said. “But we knew it’d be worth it, so we just skipped the line.”

Workers have spent the past year building Bismarck’s first location. And owners brought in workers from a nearby franchise in Sioux Falls to help with the opening.

“With all the people they have working back there, it looks like organized chaos, but it looks like they’re doing a good job,” Werner said.

The Panda Express menu offers bowls, plates, and bigger plates offering choices of a few different entrees.

“I got the bigger plate and got noodles, I got double orange chicken and shrimp,” Neumann said.

“And then I got noodles, double orange chicken, and Beijing beef,” Burtness said.

With a long lunch line both inside and out, diners in Bismarck don’t seem to mind.

“It’s just something different, something new. Something we don’t really have around here,” Werner said.

When KX News last talked with restaurant management, they were making some last-minute adjustments to get the restaurant ready on time.

They say right now, they’re urgently hiring, trying to get more men and women to join the team.

They say anybody interested can apply on-site.

Panda Express is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.