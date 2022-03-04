Try to escape…if you can.

Located on the corner of North Washington and Rosser Avenue, BreakoutND offers the only escape room experience in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The owners say what started as just their family’s love for strategy and games turned into so much more — a family business centered around family-friendly fun with twists, turns and teamwork.

Breakout ND offers a “Saving History” room with other themes currently in the works.

“Breakout is an escape room. It’s basically where you’re going to get locked into a room for around an hour and you have to try to find clues and get your mission done in order to escape,” Co-owner Drew Garrison said.

“Some people hear escape room and might think scary or zombie…that’s not us. We are very family-friendly, we want to have fun. It does cause you to use critical thinking skills and so it is kind of a higher level of thinking. It’s a lot of fun; really challenges you,” said Co-owner Chip Garrison.