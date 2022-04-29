BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Blaze Pizza has arrived in the Capital City.

Before this week, the only location in the entire state was Fargo.

The restaurant offers custom-made pizzas with more than 30 toppings to choose from. Or, if you’re feeling indecisive, they offer a handful of signature pizzas to try out instead.

“You can create your own pizza. So it’s like the Subway of pizza. We’re super excited to have Blaze here especially because they are a new-to-market option, which we always try to bring at Kirkwood Mall. So that’s why we’re super excited about this. We also have all of these other restaurants that are opening, so just to create this hub where people can come and eat is something that we really wanted to do for the community,” said Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer.

If you’re interested in checking out Blaze Pizza, they’re open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on South 3rd Street.