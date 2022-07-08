MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular smoothie place recently moved into a new, more permanent home.

Blissful Bee Smoothie Company is now located beside ASK Fitness in Minot. It was previously at the Green Thumb Greenhouse and the Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch.

People can still buy freshly made smoothies, but other things have also been added to the menu, including fresh cold-pressed juices.

“In the morning it starts out as an apple, a beet and a lemon. We put it in the juicer, it grinds it up and squeezes all the juice out. So it’s a really special, different process from any other juice you get at the grocery store,” said owner Anna Schneider.

Blissful Bee Smoothie Company is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.