BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re taking a seat at one of Bismarck’s new eateries.

Cafe Noko is a small, family-owned business serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Located inside the St. Alexius Hospital, the cafe serves a variety of meals ranging from sandwiches and salads to butter chicken.

The owners say the restaurant is open to everyone, not just to those who are either visiting or working there.

A key feature of the location is their coffee.

“We use a local roaster. It’s Cold Country Coffee Company. They’ve been excellent to work with and we chose them by design. We went through a giant blind taste test and they overwhelmingly won out. We’ve been using them and it’s been excellent,” said Owner, Brian Steckler.

Cafe Noko is open seven days a week, inside St. Alexius’s east entrance on 10th Street.