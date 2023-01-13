BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — They’ve been around for more than five decades, but a restaurant supplier in Bismarck has found a new site.

This month, workers at Capital City Restaurant Supply picked up and moved to their new location, the former Easter Seals building on Interstate Avenue.

Rick and Dawn Rhone have been running the place for around 20 years.

They sell everything you need for a commercial kitchen, including grills, stoves, and coolers, as well as household kitchen tools.

“I’m just hoping now that we’re in a better location, a little more street visibility, more people find out about us,” Dawn said. “Because once in a while, I talk to somebody and tell them I own this and they say, ‘oh I never heard of that, do you sell to restaurants?'”

The Rhones say they’re not done yet. They plan to paint the building red, white, and blue.

They’re also using some of the space at the former Sears at Gateway Mall to hold more inventory.

Capital City Restaurant Supply is open every day but Sunday.