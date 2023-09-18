MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, KX News took a look at a new concept for shopping at a futuristic gas station.

Enerbase Cooperative Resources is in the process of constructing a new station on South Broadway in Minot. Crews say construction started in August and is expected to finish in April, barring any delays.

Tony Bernhardt, CEO of Enerbase, says that the building comes at a cost of more than $3 million — but that once the construction is completed, this new structure will be revised into a state-of-the-art station. In addition to the indoor area, cosmetic touches will also be given to the gas pumps and car washing station.

“There will be new employees and or current employees there,” explained Bernhardt, “but we’ll have less of them because of the automation we will be putting in the store. When you go into the store, you pick out your items, what you want, and you’ll just walk out because your credit card is recording what you are buying. It puts it in your basket and you can walk out and get a receipt at the same time.”

Bernhardt adds that they want employees to interact with customers and that just because you don’t go to a cashier doesn’t mean they won’t have any employees. In addition, he states that these new gas stations may spread across the rest of the state if this location is successful.

“We don’t have plans to do any other locations as far as a teardown and remodel,” Bernhardt noted, “but we do have plans in the future to continue to remodel our stores as needed. And if this concept works very well, we may entertain other stores.”

More similar locations are expected to come to North Dakota soon.