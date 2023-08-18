MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been many things in the last 70 years, but some new owners have taken over and transformed a space in Mandan that opened this summer.

Central Station is a bar and event space along Collins Avenue in Mandan.

Owner Casey Naruszewicz and contractors have spent the last year renovating the upstairs and downstairs.

It now includes a bar, a golf simulator, and gambling, as well as party space people can rent out in the basement.

“There are options as low as $100 or $200 to use the space. But I’ve also marketed it as probably the least expensive wedding venue or reception venue that there is here in town,” Naruszewicz said.

Central Station’s menu also includes pizza and appetizers. The bar is open every day from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.