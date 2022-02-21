How do you make a restaurant stand out from the competition? It’s one thing to think about it, it’s another to put the plan into action.

One Chinese restaurant has a plan in place to bring in more customers. The Chinatown buffet in Bismarck on Riverwood Drive is getting a drive-thru..

The drive-thru has signs saying coming soon… but manager Jiming Ni says right now the restaurant is short-staffed. “Salaries are pretty high and our restaurant isn’t making enough. Before COVID-19 we had about 12 workers, now we have about 7.”

The restaurant doesn’t have an opening date for the drive-thru, but they are optimistic about expanding the business sooner than later.