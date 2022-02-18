A new walk-in clinic is bringing holistic healthcare closer to people.

Compass Health is the primary healthcare clinic meeting the health needs of residents of Kenmare and surrounding communities.

Shelley Bartow has been a physician assistant for two decades.

When she was released from her old job during the height of the pandemic her patients encouraged her to open a clinic of her own.

Bartow says that her bond with patients is the key to her offering exceptional service at Compass health.

“We see a little bit of everything, we see a lot of acute cares, a lot of coughs and colds and earaches but we also see do diabetes care, care for hypertension, heart disease any kind of chronic illness we take care of that as well. We have like a mental health professional to see my patients,” she said.

Bartow collaborates with a qualified physician to offer these services to patients. Compass Health also offers referral services and DOT physicals.

The clinic is located at 100 1st Ave SE in Kenmare.