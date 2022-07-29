MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Country Financial opened its new location on West Burdick in June.

Country Financial specializes in insurance and financial services across 19 states, including North Dakota.

Insurance agent Ahsha Mims says she moved from a corporate office to the new space, and she’s happy to serve the Minot community.

“It feels great. I’m glad to be of service. I’m glad I’m in a better location, closer to downtown, closer to Broadway so I can serve the community a lot better,” said Mims.

Mims’ office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made for evenings and Saturdays too.

Mims’ office is located at 1821 Burdick Expy W, Suite E.

The office number is 701-852-1463.