Creative Dimensions by Chelce is now located on 27th Street, 11 blocks west of its old Minot location.

There, customers can buy quilt supplies, take classes and rent quilting machines among many other things.

Owner Chelce Detert says she prides herself on offering what she calls a little “Stitch Therapy.”

“My goal honestly is to love on people through fabric,” she said. “And it’s morphed into this insane, huge blessing that some days is overwhelming when I sit down and think about it, and other days I just can’t help but be thankful.”

The Minot Prairie Quilt Festival will be held in March and where you can meet Detert in person at her Creative Dimensions booth.

Guests can expect vendors, including Detert to be offering quilting classes and much more.