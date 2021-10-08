Business Beat: CycleBar comes to BisMan

If you’re looking for a new way to work out in the BisMan area, consider trying out CycleBar.

Located on 43rd Ave. NE in Bismarck, CycleBar offers a fresh take on indoor cycling. Riders can register online to reserve their session with a trainer and over 20 others.

“CycleBar is unique in the fact that it’s low impact, high intensity, dark lights, loud music. The best way to describe CycleBar is it is not only a cycling class, but it’s a little bit of therapy, hit work-out and yoga all put into one,” said Co-owner Taylor Gawryluk.

While the ride is the main attraction, CycleBar also offers its own line of branded athletic wear.