DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A new place where neighbors can purchase firearms is now open in the Queen City.

Golden Antlers in Dickinson was a small family-owned business that began selling knives & outdoor gear in 2012. Then, in 2017, after getting all of the proper licenses, they were able to start selling guns.

The company has changed its name to Dakota Rifle Company and is now open to the public with its new storefront.

The store carries a variety of firearms, as well as optics and suppressors, as well as knives, and outdoor gear.

They also offer long-range shooting competition opportunities for those who would like to test their skills.

“When you come into a small business you’re going to be dealing with generally the owner, myself, or maybe one or two employees. And I feel like you’re more remembered. We try to remember everybody and try to make everybody feel important about whatever they are searching for or buying or ordering,” said Owner, Zachary Rodne.



Dakota Rifle Company is located just East of Runnings in Dickinson. It is open by appointment only.