Business Beat: Dakota Safety Strategies

When it comes to working in the Bakken, many occupations in many industries require workers to know how to stay safe.

Dakota Safety Strategies in Minot trains those trying to get jobs in fields like oil, gas or construction. Most of its business comes from gas and oil companies in western North Dakota, but that’s not all they do.

If you’re looking to get certified in OSHA, CPR and first aid, they can help with that as well. We spoke to the owner of the business who said they’ve just added another important safety class.

“We can go into businesses, nursing homes or daycare services and your train your employees to use the fire extinguisher. If you want them to use it, you have to train them on how to properly use a fire extinguisher,” said Lenny Brewer, owner of Dakota Safety Strategies.

Classes are offered for families and businesses.