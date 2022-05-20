BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Is there a better way to start your day than with a fresh donut?

Daylight Donuts is the Bismarck area’s newest donut shop with a variety of freshly made donuts, rolls and other pastries.

Whether you’re looking for sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, frosted or glazed, Daylight Donuts has a little bit of everything.

You can find them on 43rd Avenue NE in Bismarck near the North Cashwise, Wednesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to noon.

“That’s the great thing, when you come here, our donuts are no more than four hours old, and so sometimes

you’re getting donuts that we tell you are still warm, the glaze is still just trying to dry, so you have to be

careful, but that’s the main thing, they’re fresh,” said owners Brian and Heidi Beard.

While stock is limited, Brian and Heidi say they’re ramping up production to fulfill the demand.