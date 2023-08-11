WASHBURN N.D. (KXNET) — This Ice Burg is not the kind you find in the ocean, instead, you can find it right here in North Dakota.

“It started many years ago when I had a little girl and she carried the fruit cans around, you know, and she always wanted to cook. And I thought, you know, this is really something pretty nice,” Lester Schiltz said.

What started as a dream for Daneen Evanger, has now become a reality. Just like milk and cookies, ice cream and burgers are a pair that can’t be beat.

The Ice Burg in Washburn has the best of both worlds. This dad and daughter duo are bringing them together in this small community.

The building and business itself have been around for some years now. However, Evanger and her father, Schiltz, bought the business on June 2; prolonging the ice burg’s former business hours. Evanger said that the community has welcomed them with open arms.

“We’ve heard quite a bit of feedback, and they’re very happy that it’s open and gonna be going. She was never open in the winter time, she was only open three or four months at most in the summer and limited hours. So, we’ve been open from lunch until supper time. And we’re going to try to be open in the winter, so they’re very excited about that, so I’m hoping that the winter will be good,” said Evanger.

The family-owned and operated business offers a wide variety of foods including, of course, burgers, chicken, fries, ice cream, and daily specials.

Evanger and her father both say that a small community is where their hearts lie.

“They support each other around here, pretty good. Small towns usually do. I mean Washburn has really been really supportive. They’ve come and they’ve gotten us on different interviews and stuff in the paper and gave us our first dollar,” Evanger said.

“I enjoy it. I came from a small town. After we left the farm, but we loved it there and but yeah I love little towns,” Schiltz said.

If you want to check out the dad and daughter drive-in, you can find it on the corner of Ninth and Main in Washburn. The Ice Burg’s grand opening will be next week, Thursday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a picnic on the patio, door prizes, and a free ice cream cone with the purchase of a meal.