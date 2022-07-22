BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, region wants to make your event extra special.

Destination Downtown is Bismarck’s newest small event space.

The large room also contains bits and pieces of Bismarck’s history.

There are exposed brick and original floors from over 100 years ago.

The 50-person capacity space is being booked for parties, photoshoots and themed dinners.

It will also feature bride and groom suites for getting ready.

“It’s very intimate very small I think it’s just different than anything else around we have the original floors that were from the early 1900s, the wall’s original. We’ve tried to kind of keep some of that with the ceiling and different aspects of it,” venue owner, Jody Freeman said.

The business provides the tables and chairs and you do the rest.

Hourly and monthly contracts are available.