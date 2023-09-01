DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, we are taking off the runway.

That’s because Dickinson’s Airport is up and ready for big planes to come our way.

Airport officials say the new runway will essentially provide the airport with more opportunities for private jets to come in.

It will also help with general aviation, allowing for those bigger planes to land.

“The more seats allowed, it takes a bigger aircraft. Well, you know, you need the infrastructure to bring those planes in, right? Um, so that’s the biggest thing. And just the longevity, like the runway that we had before, it just wouldn’t have held that over the years,” said Channing Wagner, the operations manager at Dickinson Airport.

Right now, in addition to private jets, Dickinson Airport still serves passengers with two non-stop flights to Denver a day with United Airlines.

They hope to get larger airlines with more options like Allegiant or Sun Country Airlines to come to Southwest North Dakota.