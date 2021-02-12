Business Beat: Downtown Shops and stores hosting Valentine’s Day event

Several local businesses are working together to make Valentine’s Day, special for everyone.

They’re calling it the “Love Local Galentine’s Event”.



As many as 15 different downtown shops and stores are asking you to spend the holiday– stopping in.



They’re even offering a chance for customers to win prizes.

“This is the first year we’ve kind of had a coordinated effort.

In past years, I think everybody’s kind of done it individually, but this year we tried to pull everybody together to make it a more organized event.

And to give bigger prizes away to say thank you for supporting downtown,” said Michael Iken, Dakota Nuts-N-Candy,

All the participating businesses are also asking shoppers to leave love letters, letting them know how they’re doing.