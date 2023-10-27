MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new salon is making relaxation and hair dreams come true. Dry Society Blow-Dry Bar is the first head massage and blow-out salon in Minot.

Dry Society specializes in head massages and hair styling. Customers can choose from different relaxation and hair-washing packages, that come with a blow-out and different hair styles.

The owner, a stylist of 11 years, also runs Beautiful Lash Lounge in Minot and says she has a passion for making people feel their best for special occasions.

She says she got the idea from TikTok and believes the salon will be a great addition to the Minot beauty community.

“I’m excited to help fill in a need to help people get ready for events,” said the Owner of Dry Society Blow-Dry Bar, Jennifer Nelson. “Because a lot of stylists are busy with colors and cuts so eventually we want to add in like wedding packages and we will be ready for prom season.”

They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. right now but plan on adding more hours soon. You can book your services on their website.

The Blow Dry bar is located in the Brick Studio building in downtown Minot, on the third floor.

Nelson said the salon is sometimes hard to find. So, here is a video of how to get there once you’re inside the Brick Studio building, starting in the hallway between The Foundry and the coffee shop:

