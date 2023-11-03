MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, kids are breaking in their new space at Earnest Academy in Minot.

Before moving to their new location, they were training in storage units.

More than 200 players boys and girls attend this academy to play basketball, and they have classes for everyone.

On Saturday, it’s for the little ones, and on Sunday, it’s for the varsity players.

“We teach the kids the game of basketball as well as the dribbling, shooting, things like that but our overall is the overall game mode. How to play the game, certain situations in the game that you are going to face, and the mental toughness that goes along with playing basketball,” said Earnest Bell, the owner and coach at Earnest Academy.

You can find Earnest Academy at 3800 14th Ave Southeast, in Minot.